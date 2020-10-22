This interview is going to cost Christian. There seems to be a tradition in the firehouse, that if a firefighter is featured in the paper, (perhaps “the paper” is now an old fashioned term — I should say in the media or online or something else) he or she needs to buy the rest of the crew ice cream. That tradition and whatever it’s going to cost him, didn’t keep Christian from sitting down with me in the firehouse for a good chat.
I got to tell you, I really dislike that “Sonoma Strong!” thing, or “Oregon Strong” or “Boston Strong.” You see it wherever disaster strikes, be it a massive fire, or a mass shooting event, or a flood. It seems to imply that the people of Sonoma, or Oregon, or Boston, who rally at a time of crisis, and step up to serve and support their communities, are in some way special, or uniquely compassionate. I believe it’s more in our DNA as a species. People step up all over the world, all the time. It’s just what we do as human beings.
That said, I’ve always felt that volunteer fire departments, and the people who staff them, are at the top of the heap when it comes to giving, selfless and decent souls. They give huge amounts of time, and risk serious injury, to be available and of service, whenever the rest of us citizens are in need or distress.
When I approached Chief Braga of the Sebastopol Fire Department, about featuring a firefighter in this column, he sent me in the direction of Christian Garcia, and I quickly understood why.
When and where were you born, Christian, and where do you live now?
March 2001, in Santa Rosa.
I live with my mother and little 7-year-old sister, in Sebastopol.
Yikes. That makes you a mere 19. What are you doing these days, when you’re not giving all this time as a volunteer firefighter?
I’m currently doing prerequisites for the nursing program at SRJC. (A personal favorite of this writer, as that’s where I did my nursing training 30 years ago!)
You are the youngest volunteer with the Sebastopol Fire Dept. Congrats! Why are you doing it?
I never intended on being a firefighter, but a few other volunteers talked me into it when I was still in high school, at Analy. Two weeks after I graduated, I joined up, mostly to get more medical experience prior to nursing school. I got my EMT training done while in high school, and now I get to use it.
How many hours a month do you guys give?
We’re required to make at least 20% of the calls, so that’s close to 20 calls a month. That’s the minimum! Most volunteers make it to about half the calls.
Our department has about 1,300 calls a year, so about 110 a month, or three to four calls a day, and I go on about 75% of the calls.
Wow! That’s a lot. How many are actual fires vs. medical aid calls or other assists?
Fires of any sort are maybe 10%. Motor vehicle accidents may be another 15%. Medical aid and public assists are the rest.
There have been so many huge fire events in our area this year. Have you been out on those?
Oh yeah. I was on the Walbridge Fire for 18 straight days.
We worked the first 96 hours with hardly any sleep, all out on the line. We were up on Old Skaggs Springs Road, and then over to Healdsburg and Guerneville.
After the first 96 hours, it was 24 hours on, 24 off.
Then there was the Slater and Fox fires in Siskiyou County, and then after just 20 hours being at home, it was off to the Glass Fire. Today we’re having another red flag warning, so the next one could be here any minute. Hopefully not.
How close to the actual fire during Walbridge did you get?
We, Sebastopol, together with CalFire and a few others, were the first to get to the Walbridge Fire. We were actively fighting the flames for the whole first week. After that it was more mop up, trying to contain/control the movement.
Were you ever scared?
No, but there sure was a lot of adrenaline flowing. It was my first time on a major incident.
That’s interesting that you mention adrenaline. Adrenaline rushes are sorta fun. Are firefighters adrenaline junkies?
The adrenaline sure keeps you going when you really need it. I sure loved the rush of running into a fire. I can see how there can be an addictive nature to that.
It seems obvious that climate change, whatever the cause, has created a new fire risk reality these days. Do you (at 19!) think we’ve got to fight these bigger, more frequent and fiercer fires, any differently?
I don’t know. Maybe the fire lines we’ve been cutting with our Pulaskis and McClouds (hoes and rakes) aren’t the answer as much. It seems that more air tankers and helicopters with retardant and water drops, are the answer. That’s going to mean a big investment.
That, and smarter decision making around where new houses are permitted. And we need to enforce the 100-foot defensible space barrier around structures.
And of course we should be raking the woods more … (we both chuckle.)
I know that much of the country is protected by volunteer fire forces, but I feel a certain pride living in a town with a near total volunteer fire department. How many are you?
Well, the chief, and a new full-time engineer, and our “Sr. Administrative Assistant” — we call her “The Queen” — are the paid staffers. Then there are 22 volunteers. We always need more.
How many firefighters are women?
Two.
How does it feel to be the youngest on the force?
I get to absorb so much from the older, more experienced people. It’ an amazing education.
Are you going to vote?
Done.
Okay. Here’s something I’m asking everyone. If the FDA approved a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus tomorrow, would you go out and get it?
I want to see the proof that it’s effective, but yeah, I’d get it.
I’m hesitant, like everyone, but I want to believe in it.
Well, hats off to you, Christian, and to all your fellow firefighters. We don’t often enough celebrate and show our gratitude for your sacrifice, generous spirit of community, and the service that you and the other volunteers exemplify. Many thanks, from all of the rest of us.
I’m happy to be serving.
What flavor ice cream are you planning on buying?
Well, Rocky Road will definitely be one of them.
