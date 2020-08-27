I was set to meet with John and Laurie, two friends who have evacuated from their lovely home up on Sweetwater Springs Road, and are waiting anxiously to hear if their home has survived the fires or not. Well, the anxiety was too much, and so we put off talking until they know more and can relax. Meanwhile, our thoughts go out to John and Laurie, and everyone else who has evacuated, and are sitting today with that same pit in their stomachs, awaiting news of the fate of their homes.
I saw Margo at the post office last week. She said that there was this woman in town, actually a 17 year old, a real dynamo and someone I should speak with. Well, Margo was right.
Before we sat down to talk, Dez and I worked together on cleaning up the defaced part of the Black Lives Matter mural in Sebastopol’s town plaza that she helped create. Someone had spray painted “ALL” over the first few letters of the mural.
I asked Dez why “All lives matter” is a problem.
It’s a negative response to our call for racial justice. Of course all lives matter, but this movement is addressing injustice towards black people, and the “All” thing negates that. Black Lives Matter isn’t actually just about black people, but all people of color who have been treated unfairly for so long.
The saying that’s going around is, “all lives can’t matter, until black lives matter.”
Where and when were you born, Dez?
Alameda, California. It was Sept. 4, 2002.
So you’ll be 18 in time to vote! Will you?
Absolutely!
Will other 18 year olds you know be voting?
I think this next wave of youth are really passionate, and educated, and clear about what needs to happen. Most of Analy is on that page. I can’t speak for other places. We’ll be voting.
Dez, what’s your heritage?
I’m half Filipina, and half African-American, but there’s a Jewish side to me too. My adoptive mom is Jewish.
Sweet. I’m very familiar with that story. Our kids have a similar history.
You started your senior year of high school today, remotely. How was that?
Well, I have to get used to getting up early again, but it wasn’t too bad. I was wearing a nice shirt on top, PJs on the bottom.
I suppose that being an activist, you’ve got lots of contact with others, and aren’t feeling the isolation that remote learning inherently means.
That’s right. I came out of my quarantine into this organizing and protesting, so I’ve been really engaged, as safely as possible. My mom and aunt, and all their friends are activists as well.
The first thing I helped lead was the march through town right after George Floyd’s murder. A white woman, another teenager at Analy, was organizing a march, but it was canceled. I reached out to her to see if I could help, and I’ve been involved ever since. There was a great group of other Analy students who were behind the march, and have supported other efforts since then.
Do you think that serious, meaningful, systemic change in terms of the racism in our society, is really going to happen?
Definitely. It’s going to take a while, but I have faith in my generation, mainly because we’re more aware of the risks to our future, especially when it comes to climate change. We’re more motivated to make real change, both in terms of fighting racism, and in terms of attitudes toward the environment.
You’re a social/political activist today, but what do you see for your future?
I’m thinking of going into medicine. I’ve always wanted to be of help. My grandfather who died a number of years ago, and who was a great guy, was a quadriplegic. Toward the end of his life he was in and out of the hospital. I saw at an early age how much people in hospitals can make a difference … But we’ll see where life takes me.
Here’s a question I’m asking everyone. If the FDA approved of a COVID vaccine tomorrow, would you get it?
After a few people go before me, and I see that it’s safe, I’d get it.
So you’re not always the leader?
Sometimes people have to go before me. I need to step back and take care of myself too and then continue to move forward.
You’ve got great personal insight.
Well, my mom’s a therapist, so I got taught to be in touch with my feelings. It’s a blessing and a curse.
Yeah, lots of things are.
Dez, you’re another in a series of young people I’ve spoken with, who make me feel better about the future.
I’m glad. We’re ready to take it on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.