Our journey from one corner of the Friday at noon political vigil now moves to the short older woman who stands with her walker on the liberal side of the intersection. Edythe is a 95-year-old tower of commitment and love. Though she lives in Santa Rosa these days, she is still often found holding court at the tables outside of the Sebastopol Whole Foods, and of course, holding one peace sign or another every Friday at noon.
Where and when were you born, Edythe?
Payson, Utah, in 1925 … I didn’t know much about my family as I was orphaned at a young age. My mom died when I was four, and my dad when I was seven. I was raised by my grandmother who was a huge influence on me.
Was she Mormon?
Oh no! She went to a Methodist Church. She was a believer in God, and a lover of all people.
What religious belief do you hold?
Well, I go to the Sebastopol Community Church and my belief is in God, and that he’ll (I have no problem calling God a him) help us understand what he or she, wants us to do and how to live.
How many times were you married, Edythe?
The first time was to a Methodist minister, because my grandmother thought it would be a good idea. I was 18, and that lasted for 24 years. I had four kids with him. One daughter died at age 33. None of the kids were drawn to any particular church. I’m a churchy kind of person.
The second marriage was to an Italian immigrant I met at a Unitarian church. That lasted 17 years.
Finally, I met a wonderful guy at some seniors gathering. That marriage lasted 22 years. He was a gem. It was a terrific marriage.
Wow. That’s a total of 63 years of marriage between the three of them … Edythe, you have very strong beliefs about peace and justice.
It comes from my grandma. She pointed me in the direction of free-thinking. She believed in kindness and helping anyone in need. And in God’s love for us … You know, we were very poor. During the depression, when we had next to nothing, she always found a way to share whatever we had.
In your 95 years, you’ve seen so much. Have you ever seen a political moment like this one?
Nope. This is about the worst … But I believe that God loves Trump, though he doesn’t want us to follow him. Jesus makes good sense, and he’ll help us make good decisions.
You’ve been a peace activist for a long time.
Ever since about 8th grade. That’s when I discovered that my father had been a Marine in World War I, and that he had single handedly wiped out a German machine gun nest. They called him a hero, but I think killing all those people, even those who were trying to kill him, really troubled him. One day he was driving his car in Utah near a train crossing, and he drove right into a train and died. When I discovered this, I immediately knew that God wanted me to work for peace, and since then I’ve been a peace activist.
I know you’re quite an artist. What other work did you pursue?
I was an English teacher at the SRJC for 23 years. I loved doing that — helping students to learn how to think for themselves.
Are you optimistic about our future?
I have no idea. If we can stop and think what God wants us to do, then we might have a chance to save the planet.
Edythe, I can’t hide the fact that I find you an inspiration, and I know that I’m not alone. You have somehow maintained your faith through thick and thin.
Oh, I’ve let myself down more than a few times. But God wants us to accept every one of us for who we are, and to do our best. I’m just trying my best.
Update from a previous Face of the West County:
Back in early April, I met Lee Garnier, a homeless man camped out across the street from Sushi Hana. Though he was intending on hitching up to Oregon for some sort of medical treatment, I ran into Lee again last week near the entrance to CVS, about to go in and buy a can of chili. He didn’t have his backpack, and told me it had been stolen, together with his sleeping roll. He was planning on sleeping in the dumpster behind CVS, as he thought that might keep him warm … Lee was grateful for the sleeping bag we found for him, and that he wasn’t going to be “sleeping cold” again that night. He was still planning on heading out of town soon, but for now, he’s still a face around here.
