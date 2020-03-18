Gloria Bealer retired after working as a hairdresser for 50 years, but now she has a new passion. I saw Gloria leaving a postcard-writing event here in Sebastopol.
Where and when were you born, Gloria?
It was 1947 at the county hospital in Santa Rosa, though we lived on Watertrough Road here in Sebastopol at the time.
You live in Santa Rosa now, but I see you around Sebastopol frequently. What are you doing here?
I have eight postcard writing groups here in the west county. One of my groups is out in Monte Rio. We’re writing to disenfranchised voters, mainly in the south and mostly people of color. We inform them that we believe that they may no longer be registered to vote. We actually are quite certain they are no longer registered. The voter files don’t lie.
How many cards have you and your groups been responsible for?
The eight groups, since the first of the year, have written to 45,000 individuals, with a 25% success rate. That’s to say, 25% of the people we write to go out and re-register. This is a national project of Reclaim Our Vote.
Wow. That’s quite an impact. Why are you targeting the south?
First of all, these voters have been ignored by both parties, thinking that they just won’t vote. When invited to participate, they will. Second of all, most of the registrars in the south are conservative and white. Let’s just say, they aren’t making it any easier for people to vote.
Do you have any other big passions?
Well, I used to quilt all the time, but this voter suppression work is consuming me now.
Gloria, are you scared for our democracy?
I am. That’s all I can say.
