I first met Buck when he was a live-in caregiver for a terminal hospice patient. In recent years (like the last 10 years), we’ve seen Buck in his wheelchair, sleeping upright in his chair out in the elements, in the Safeway parking lot, under the awning of that floor covering business, at the Starbucks that used to be a McDonald’s. He was hard to miss.
When and where were you born, Buck?
In the Texas panhandle town of Amarillo, in February of ’56.
Did you go to college?
I started at the U. of Texas-Austin, and then USD (San Diego) where I graduated with a Sports Medicine degree and an orthopedic assisting certificate.
Were you ever married?
Oh yeah. I had twin sons too. But they were both killed with their mother in a small plane crash when I was 24. It was hard to put things back together after that.
How did you end up in a wheelchair?
I had a whitewater rafting accident on a river we had no business being on. I hurt my spine bouncing off of huge rocks in a waterfall and got banged up bad. That’s how I got interested in orthopedics.
Where have you been staying recently?
I stayed at the Marriot in Sebastopol for as long as I could, and now I’m in a dorm down at Sonoma State. It’s an NCS, or Non-Congregate Shelter. A temporary county program to keep people like me safe from COVID-19.
How is it there?
There are two or three different units. Our unit isn’t in quarantine, but others are. It’s a bit strange. The rooms are bleak. There are three beds in my room but I’m alone in there. They bring food to me three times a day. I think the food comes from Sally Tomatoes. It’s pretty good.
What do you do all day?
I don’t stare at my phone all day, like some people. I’m more of a book reader. I’ve got two books going now. Just finished Water For Elephants, which I liked a lot.
I prefer being outside, and not in this room. Seems like being outside is as safe as it gets.
I used to spend lots of time in Ives Park. And I’d hang out behind the old hospital (Palm Drive) by the helicopter pad. Nobody bothered me there, and the security people looked out for me.
What about going forward?
I’m optimistic, hoping that some housing will result from being plugged into social services here at SSU. I’m really grateful to all the people who have helped me find shelter and helping with my health issues.
I’d love to do some volunteer work myself when I get set up.
I want to say one more thing. I’d really like to thank the Sebastopol Police Department for watching out for me during all those years I was homeless. They were great.
