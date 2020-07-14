Last week, I was happy to speak with someone from the conservative/patriotic contingency at the Friday at noon political vigil in downtown Sebastopol. This week, I spoke to the seemingly neutral trumpet player who stands on his own corner, playing a wide variety of tunes for the duration of the hour-long vigil. From armed forces marches, to folk favorites, to Phil Ochs peace anthems, to The Singing Nuns, to tunes from the Jewish Sabbath eve service, Jerry Eliaser plays ’em all.
When and where were you born, Jerry?
8 a.m. on Nov. 14, 1946, at St. Joseph Hospital, which is at the absolute geographic center of San Francisco. That makes it especially easy for astrologists. (He laughs at this.)
How did you get to Sebastopol?
I was accepted into the Family Practice Residency Program at the old Community Hospital in ’78. This has been home ever since.
What brings you to the corner every Friday to play your horn?
I feel that the jewel of this country, is civil society. It makes me happy to see people who disagree with each other in the street, doing it peacefully. …
In my life, I’ve served in the Navy as an aviator chasing Soviet submarines from the USS Intrepid and then later as a physician serving the people landing in the safety net — those currently with few resources. What I’m saying is that I relate to both sides of the street (here at the vigil) — the supporters of families with members serving in the military, as well as those advocating for progressive change. Both have loved ones at risk.
How many bands do you play in?
Let me see …The Hubbub Club, Klezmer Creek, The Petaluma Community Adult Band and Swing and a Miss. Somehow, I still serve patients at Alliance Medical Center in Windsor.
Besides the trumpet, and civil society, what other passions do you have?
My family. My reading passion leans toward learning about and appreciating different points of view of people in different eras, locations and contexts. I have not watched broadcast television for over 30 years and avoid social media. I educate myself with a couple magazines and a broad spectrum of opinion-oriented podcasts by smart people who own their biases.
Jerry, as a physician, what do you think is going to happen with the course of COVID?
There are many different experiments with different policies. I hope that we’ll learn from best practices how to balance the lives of those physically affected by the virus, with the lives of those in despair from being out of work, and those whose dreams have been extinguished or put on hold.
But are we headed in the right direction?
God, make it so, that civil society will nudge politicians toward the sweet spot in policy.
Jerry, you’re a true peace seeker.
(Jerry nods his head in agreement.)
That’s right. One individual at a time.
