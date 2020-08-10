Okay, I’ll come clean with you. Many of the faces that are featured here are just neighbors of mine whose stories I think are compelling. Actually, I find all our stories compelling, no matter where you live or came from, and no matter what you do, or did.
I’ve known Jewel since she was that 5-month-old infant brought into our community, about 22 years ago. Like most neighbors who have watched the neighborhood kids grow up, I’m often dumbfounded by how articulate, insightful and honest they have become. Jewel is one of those neighborhood kids.
Where and when were you born, Jewel?
It was in some village outside of Hanoi, Viet Nam, in 1997. My mom had come from the states to adopt me. I was about five months old, but my memory isn’t the best from back then.
You’ve been back to Viet Nam, haven’t you? Do you have a sense of connection to the place?
Yes, I briefly went to high school there, and then went back and visited after that. And yes, I feel connected. There is a part of home there for me.
Do people here think you’re Chinese?
Oh yeah. All the time. People just come up to me and ask me where I’m from, or even worse, they just come up and start rattling off the names of Asian countries that they think I’m from. I guess they think they’re just being friendly.
Many of us cringe whenever Trump refers to COVID-19 as the “China Flu”. How about you?
I obviously cringe too. I think that it’s mostly sad when he speaks like that. It plays to his people, of course. But it feels like there’s a new strain of prejudice these days that’s a direct outcome of his rhetoric. He is their voice.
What are you doing to change anything?
I try to donate to causes I support. I’ve wanted to join in at the protests, but was afraid of bringing something home to my mother.
I hadn’t thought about how many possible protesters stayed home out of consideration of the older people they live with. Are you scared of getting the virus yourself?
I am, but mostly scared of the consequences of passing it on to others.
Like so many other people, and college students like yourself in particular, your life is sort of on hold.
You were a student at the University of Hawaii. Are you now doing that on-line?
Yes, one course now, and two in the fall.
Does that work for you?
I guess it has to. I’d obviously prefer to be there in person, but that will have to wait. An upside to the virus, is discovering how well we can make things work remotely. We can clearly adapt, and sometimes for the better.
Jewel, I heard you have your own YouTube Chanel.
Yeah, it’s something dumb I do in my spare time. Just look up Jewel Jackson on YouTube. Or you can check out more of me at Jeweljackson.com. I’m part of a Solar Punk thing that’s integrating technology and nature.
Have you really given thought to becoming a comedian?
Whatever will make me happy. I love expressing myself through comedy. Who knows?!?
Are you optimistic about the next few years?
I am, but then I’m very privileged. I mean, just being able put my life on hold like this, and being able to go to college. So many people don’t have the options I have. I’m very aware of how much worse other people have it than me. I’m grateful.
And about our future politically?
It’ll be better when Trump is gone, but so much of what is wrong with our country will be the same. Things won’t just be fixed when he’s gone, I’m just hoping that we can just turn in a more just, empathetic way as a nation. I have hope in younger people. Those even younger than me. I think younger people get it. But then, I watch Tik-Tok and can see young people just mirroring their parents.
People are angry.
…. But in general, the youth are headed in the right direction. I’m only 22 and not a great wealth of knowledge, yet. But I have hope.
