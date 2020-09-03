John and Laurie are two friends who were taking refuge in another friend’s extra room last week, who like so many around here, were awaiting news on the fate of their home. Understandably they were too anxious to talk last week, but were feeling more relaxed and hopeful this week, with the fire now close to 90% contained.
Both John and Laurie retired just this past May. They do a lot of things together. This isn’t what they were thinking retirement would look like. But then, none of us thought that this is what 2020 was going to look like.
They have two daughters, a son and three grandkids.
Their home is up on Sweetwater Springs Road, close to Armstrong Redwoods, and is a real gem. These two are gems as well.
Laurie, where and when were you born?
Philly, 1954.
John?
Los Angles, ’53.
How did you guys meet?
John- We were both living in New York City. I had a high school friend who was a college friend of Laurie’s.
Laurie- They were new to the city, and I agreed to show my friend, and his friend, this guy John, around Greenwich Village. I was 22, and John was 23. Two months later, John was moving to San Francisco, and asked if I’d go along with him.
John- Much to the consternation of her family, she agreed. The rest is history.
You’re now both freshly retired. What did you do Laurie?
I was the librarian at Sonoma Country Day. I began my career as a journalist.
And you, John?
I ended up as Associate Vice President of Undergraduate Studies at Sonoma State, but I’m really a Professor of Education. I’m also the President of the West County Health Centers board.
How do you think the community in general is doing?
John- It’s one more blow. There are lots of people far less lucky than we are. I got a call about a week ago, from someone from the Health Center. A staff member had made a map of all our patients in the burn area, or evacuation zone, and they were checking in on each of us, to see what services we might need. I was so grateful to say that we were okay, but grateful too for
their good work looking out for the community. It was really a proactive thing for them to do.
Laurie- It’s part of why we love the area so much. We look out for each other. It’s hard to imagine leaving this sort of connection.
How long have you been up there on the hill?
John- We bought the property in ’86 and watched how the seasons changed there for a year. We built the place in ’87. We always thought about how fires might come through the hills, so some of the planning was with that in mind.
Laurie- We actually built it ourselves. With our own hands.
John- Laurie had the poison oak to prove it.
How many times since ’87 have you had to evacuate?
John- Three times. 2017 for the Tubbs Fire, 2019 for Kincade and now this.
That’s scary. After 34 years, there are now three evacuations in the past 4 years.
This is a hard question, but are you thinking of leaving? Is it worth staying in paradise?
We don’t know yet. (They answered in perfect unison.)
Laurie- It’s the air that’s a problem as much as anything.
John- Everyone up here is wondering the same thing.
Has anyone left yet?
John- We don’t know yet.
Laurie- There’s a really strong pull here; the beauty, the land, the family history here. It’s a sanctuary. It’s been so heartwarming to get check-in calls from so many of our children’s friends, who were also so attached to the land and our house.
John- This is where our grandkids have found paradise too. We hadn’t seen it as such a profound sanctuary, but friends from all over the world have been in touch and claim it to be so. Our roots are really deep here.
So why do you think your home survived this thing, and so many others didn’t?
John- I don’t know what helped most, but I think there are three key reasons. First of all, we did whatever prevention we could. We actually had a standpipe installed years ago. Second, we were fortunate with the behavior of the fire, and the actual geography. And third of all, we can thank the heroic firefighters. They were amazing. And there was one particular neighbor of ours, a retired firefighter himself, who was really key.
This is day 15 of being away from home. They’re still fighting this fire, and firefighters are still stationed near our home, protecting it.
Laurie- It was so moving to see all those firefighters gathered at the Guerneville fire station, maybe a hundred of them, waiting for their next assignments. They came from all over to save our land and homes. We feel such appreciation for their sacrifice.
So now that you’re retired, what do you want to do?
Laurie- Before COVID and the fires, I was hoping that we’d do lots of traveling. I want to write again. I was a journalist with a magazine in New York, and again in San Francisco. I wrote for years for The Russian River News. And I want to volunteer with some sort of environmental agency. Something to give back.
John- I’m working on a book about teaching. I was a classroom teacher for 16 years, including 11 years at the Monte Rio School. I only got my Ph.D. after that. The memoir is about teaching. I want to continue working at supporting K-12 education.
Laurie- And meanwhile, we’ve got three grandkids to spoil!
Okay, one last question, and it’s one I’ve been asking everyone. If the FDA approved a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus tomorrow, would you go out and get it?
John- If Fauci said it was good, I’d get it.
Laurie- I agree with that.
Anything else?
John- Yes. Our thanks again to the firefighters, and to our friends who have
taken us in, especially during COVID.
Me- Gratitude is the attitude!
