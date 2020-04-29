Though her mask was on for an evening stroll, it was impossible not to recognize Jude, a truly beloved, and dare I say, legendary, teacher in our local school district.
Where and when were you born, Jude?
I was born in New York City, in 1950, but we lived in New Jersey.
How long were you an educator?
Oh God, let me think. I’d say about 40 years. But I did lots of things in education. I started in Laytonville, with 40 first graders in one class! Later I taught drama, creative movement, started a gifted student program, of course 1st and 2nd grade … lots of different things.
I remember you once spoke about how the public schools were key to our democracy.
Yes. I see public schools and libraries as true bastions of democracy. There’s no screening, no criteria and everyone can go … And right now, during this COVID crisis, I couldn’t be prouder of the Sebastopol Union School District, and what they’re doing to keep the kids engaged and making sure they feel a part of the school community.
Is there any one positive thing you see coming out of this crisis?
Huge things. I hope we emerge knowing that we can live consuming far less, traveling less, and doing with less. I can see great results for our planet.
Your light keeps coming, Jude.
One hopes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.