Essential workers come in all sorts. There are nurses and doctors, firefighters, police, grocery store clerks, and the often forgotten, and under-appreciated, drug store employees. Karen has been at Rite Aid for her whole career and is now on the cusp of retirement. She is married and has a daughter in Colorado.
Where and when were you born, Karen?
Bethesda, Md., July 1955.
Congrats on your upcoming retirement and onset of Medicare.
Thanks. This will conclude 32 years of serving Rite Aid customers.
How are things different now?
Well, for one, we were Thrifty, then Payless and now Rite Aid. But the customers are the same. I’ve seen some of these people for more than 25 years.
You live in Forestville, but work in Sebastopol. Is there a tension between our two towns?
Well, we’re a crossroads, and this is more of a city. We’ve got a Chamber of Commerce, a post office, a hardware store, a burrito joint, a drug store, a coffee stand. Come to think of it, we’ve got it all!
Except maybe the attitude?
Yes, that’s possible.
What are you looking forward to about retirement?
Travel. We’re going back to Italy. I’m hoping we’ll be able to go by October.
Do you know anyone with COVID-19?
No. Nobody.
You’re considered an essential worker, right?
That’s right. And it pisses me off when customers don’t mask up.
Generally people are good, but there are the jerks who think it’s a joke, or who ask for curb service for the delivery of their beer. That’s just wrong. But we’re getting through this. We’re there for our customers.
