Merry Christmas, to all of you who celebrate.
It took me 65 years to finally get to a Christmas tree farm! There wasn’t a Christmas tree farm around our Jewish neighborhood in Cleveland for many miles.
I went for my first ever visit when I accompanied our granddaughter’s pre-K class on a field trip to the Garlock Christmas Tree farm last week. Our host was Keith Garlock, who spoke so gently and respectfully to the kids, and imparted a lot of what I think is the Christmas spirit, in the process. After finding out how long his family has been here in the area, I pounced on him, asking him to be our Face of the West County this week. Turns out, Keith is a very agreeable guy.
When and where were you born, Keith?
Right here in Sebastopol, in 1961, at the old Palm Drive Hospital.
Where is your family from and how many generations of Garlocks have been born around here?
My mother’s side of the family, the Furlongs, have been here seven generations. Our granddaughter is the seventh generation. I’m only the fifth! The Furlongs came here from Ireland (County Wexford) in the 1840s. They probably came to this area because of a work connection. I think the 1840s, was about the time of the great potato famine, so that’s probably what drove them out of Ireland.
So, is Furlong Road named after them?
Yes, after Patrick Furlong, my great grandfather.
And his house there on Furlong is still in the family?
Yes it is. The one at the corner of Furlong and Occidental Road. The one with the famous square hedge.
And on your father’s side?
My grandfather came to California from Kansas in the early 1900s, but didn’t come up here to the Sebastopol area until 1928. So we’re newcomers on that side of the family.
You run the Garlock Christmas Tree farm. How long has that been in the family?
I grew up on this farm. My family bought the place in ’51, but only started Christmas trees in ’66. My mom and dad started that. Before the trees they had 12,000 chickens.
And now, how many trees?
Oh, about 15,000. Mostly Douglas firs, but there’s probably a dozen different varieties here all told. All on 10 acres.
Was this a good year for tree sales?
Surprisingly so. It was beyond our expectations given the broader economy. Business was so good in fact, that we actually stopped selling trees on December 13th, in order to save enough trees for next year.
Has the Christmas tree business changed over the years?
The biggest change is how it used to be just a simple product that we were selling. These days it’s more of a seasonal entertainment thing, in addition to the sale of a tree.
Do you think any of the adult Garlocks will be following you into the business?
We actually own this farm together with my brother and sister. I’m hoping that someone in the extended family will want to continue the tradition.
I’m a bit jealous of people like you who have such deep roots in this area. I’ve got a brother in Wisconsin, and a sister in Cleveland. Your siblings and their families are all right here. When your family gets together (pre-COVID of course, or after all this is over) how many of you are there?
Furlong reunions have more than 100 of us.
The Garlocks around here are only 16 or so.
Now my granddaughter is a Dolcini, and there are lots of those people around here. She’s related to half this county!
So Keith, do you see the light at the end of this COVID tunnel?
The vaccine sure holds great promise, but this recent British mutation leaves me wondering about whether or not we’ll need a vaccine every year, just like the flu shot.
So it sounds like you’ll be getting the shot.
(Keith laughs.) Of course.
Anything else you want to add?
Yeah. My brother and sister, each have their own tree farms. They’ve got Frosty Mountain on Mariola Rd. and Reindeer Ridge, also on Mariola. Christmas tree farming seems to run deep in our family blood.
It’s a great business.
Keith, merry Christmas to you and your family.
And to you, and to everyone out there reading this.
The Garlock Christmas Tree farm will be open again the day after Thanksgiving, next year.
You can find it at 2275 Bloomfield Rd.
Check them out here too, at: Garlocktreefarm.com
