I met Larry on Jewell St. as he was getting some exercise with his caregiver, David.
Where and when were you born, Larry?
Astoria, Oregon, in 1922. I'm 97! I was an electrical engineer.
How many years have you lived in Sebastopol?
About 40 years. My life partner, Carolyn, and I bought our home here on Calder together. I was married twice before, but she was the true love of my life. She died in '07. I still miss her.
Your caregiver, David, is from Fiji. What makes him so special?
He thinks he's Jewish. From the tribe of Benjamin. He's a wonderful caregiver.
I heard you had your own plane and flew it up to the age of 92. What did you love most about flying?
The freedom. I flew to the East Coast three times with my three kids in the back. It was expensive, but worth it.
In 40 years being in Sebastopol, what's changed most for you?
Carolyn died.
Photo and interview by Steve Einstein
