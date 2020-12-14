Before we meet Laura and find out what she’s up to, I just want to spend a few lines on sending out thanks.
We are seeing a not-so-shocking rise in COVID cases and deaths (though the death rate is actually down from a few months ago). We broke a record last week with more than 3,000 dead in a day. Deaths are now averaging more than 2,000 a week nationally, with every reason in the world to believe that it will continue to get worse over the winter. We are all bracing for the miserable reality that awaits. It feels like people are shopping now with an increased urgency, mindful of the worsening crisis and fearful of the closures that it will no doubt bring.
So here’s a huge tip-of-the-hat to the essential workers out there, who unlike many of us, don’t always have the option of working from home, or not working at all. To the baggers and cashiers at Safeway, the preschool and kindergarten teachers at CASTLE and county wide, of course the cops and firefighters, the garbage collection guys, all those delivery people from Amazon and UPS to the pizza place on the corner, the attendants at self-service gas stations and at the 7/11, the PG&E crews, the truck drivers bringing us all the crap we buy, the farmworkers who are out there pruning, the kid handing out towelettes at the Costco entrance, the fast food people in hairnets, the good folks at the falafel joint I love to hang around, IHSS (In-Home-Support-Services) caregivers, the housekeepers up at that fancy new Montage place in Dry Creek, our mail carriers … and of course the nurses/home health aides/social workers/chaplains/doctors/kitchen and maintenance workers/medical records people/front desk people, in the clinics, skilled nursing facilities, board and cares and at our hospitals, Sutter, Kaiser and Memorial.
We shouldn’t wait for this thing to be over to show our gratitude to all those who continue to, literally, put themselves out there. A million times, thank-you.
Now on to Laura. This is the woman who, when I suggested this little column while she was still working as editor of Sonoma West Times & News, quickly agreed. She sees possibilities all over and isn’t afraid of new ideas. In fact she’s pursuing a new idea even now, that just between us, smells like something big.
Where and when were you born, Laura?
I was born in 1960 and grew up in the town of West Covina. I left at 18, right after high school.
And your family?
I have a brother who’s 18 years older than me and a sister who is 15 years older. My mother died two years ago at the age of 101. She was 45 when I was born. I was the surprise caboose.
My husband Chris and I have two kids: a 27-year-old son (Jamie) and a 24-year-old daughter Miranda. I’ve been married to the same guy for 27 years. We got married four months after we started dating!
Here’s a new question that I think I’m going to start asking everyone. In the spirit of honoring the immigrant roots of this country (and out of respect for the native population), where did your family come from?
We’re mutts. My father’s family was Danish and German, and my mother’s family was English, Irish and Scottish. My mother’s family arrived in America before the Revolutionary War, but they sided with the British and ended up fleeing to Canada. Eventually my great grandfather emigrated back to the U.S., ultimately settling in a little mining town in eastern Nevada in the 1870s. I have cousins who, to this day, are cowboys/gals in Nevada.
So, did you study journalism or did you just fall into it?
I went to UC Berkeley, where I was an English major. Soon after college, I got a job with the East Bay Express — which a lot of Berkeley expats here in town will remember. I started out covering the environmental beat. Eventually, I specialized in intellectual profiles of faculty and visiting scholars. That was my favorite job ever! Much to my surprise, my job at Sonoma West was my second most favorite job.
You cranked out stories left and right while at Sonoma West. I was often amazed to see a front page with three articles on it, and you had written them all. Is there a most memorable story that you covered?
Oh my gosh. Lemme think … I loved the story I wrote about how changing fire policy shaped the battle against the Kincade Fire. That sounds wonky, but it was really interesting. I did a story I liked on Luther Burbank: “Unravelling the Mysteries of Luther Burbank’s Famous Plums,” and a series of stories on the local teachers strike in Sebastopol, for which I won two state-level awards. I’m proud of that.
One of my editors once said, “Laura can write a story about anything. She can make anything into a story!”
I miss the newspaper business a lot, though I’m still writing for my app. (More on that soon.)
How do you react when the president attacks the media, and journalists in particular?
The president dislikes journalists because it’s our job to ferret out the truth. He’s not a big fan of the truth, with which he has a loose relationship.
Has he done damage to the pursuit of the truth?
I don’t know if the U.S. will ever recover from the damage he has done to the idea of the truth and to the electoral process.
Do you think that we’ll ever get back to the pre-COVID society we once enjoyed?
I do! If you recall, the Roaring 20s followed the 1918-19 flu epidemic — I think that’s a good model to look at. My grandfather actually died in that epidemic, by the way, when my mom was just two years old.
Well, while we’re talking about epidemics again, if the FDA came out tomorrow with their approval of a COVID vaccine, would you get it?
Yes. That’s an unqualified, yes.
Okay, so you left Sonoma West to pursue another project. Tell us about the Townsy app?
Townsy Sebastopol is the pilot program for what I hope will be a national app for small towns all over the county. Townsy Sebastopol is a community app that offers local news, online shopping at local stores, a local volunteer hub and job board. We’re working on the local music and art section right now. Basically, it’s a newspaper, but it doesn’t look like a paper at all.
My goal is to create a new revenue stream for local newspapers by strengthening the small town businesses on which local newspapers have traditionally depended — that’s the local online shopping piece. I want people to stop shopping online on Amazon and start shopping online in their local businesses. Because of COVID, many stores in Sebastopol already offer online shopping. Townsy is here to provide e-commerce capability for those that don’t have that yet — and also to get the word out about all the amazing things that are in all our local stores.
Newspapers provide news for the app in exchange for a share of the profits. We’re testing out this concept in Sebastopol with Sonoma West Times & News.
Wow! It sounds revolutionary!
My modest goal is to save local journalism in America — and the local businesses that are so essential to the economic life of small towns.
Okay. One last question. Do you have any tips for me about how to make an interview more meaningful?
Sure. Here’s my favorite question: What was the primary value emphasized in your home when you were growing up?
Okay. I like it. Well then, let me ask that of you. What was the primary value emphasized in your home when you were growing up?
That would have to be honesty.
How fitting for a truth seeker. Thanks, Laura.
To access Townsy Sebastopol, go to townsyapp.com and add it to your home screen. Here’s how:
Add Townsy to your iPad or iPhone
1) Launch the Safari browser.
2) Go to townsyapp.com.
3) Click on the Share icon — the square with an arrow pointing upward. (On an iPad, this icon is at the top.)
4) Then click on “Add to Home Screen.”
5) You’ll be prompted to type in a name. Type in Townsy and click Done. Voila!
Add Townsy to your Android phone
1) Launch the Chrome browser.
2) Go to townsyapp.com.
3) Tap the menu icon (3 dots in upper right-hand corner) and tap Add to Home Screen.
4) Type in Townsy when you’re prompted to enter a name and then Chrome will add it to your home screen.
Having trouble or got a question?
Call Laura at 707-322-8696. She’ll walk you through it. Or you can email her at townsyapp@gmail.com
