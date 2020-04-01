Some of us have been here in west county for a few generations, while others got here in more recent years. And then there are those who got here last week and may well be gone by tomorrow. Lee Garnier is such a person.
Where and when were you born, Lee?
Born on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. It was Nov. 5, 1960, but I’m not sure how old I am. I’ve got cancer in my jaw and neck, and my drinking has affected my memory. But I remember that I grew up in a cabin in the Black Hills. I’m all Dakota Indian.
How long have you been in Sebastopol?
About a week now, but I’m ready to move on. I just got out of the hospital. I’m heading over to Indian Health Services for some free food and then on up to Arcata to the Indian Health Service there.
Where are you sleeping these days?
Just over there, behind those trees. (He points to the redwoods to the right of the Sushi Hana entrance.)
Have you been warm enough?
Perfect. I’ve got an air mattress, a good bag and a tent in case it looks like rain.
And how about showering?
Oh, I just head to the nearest river.
Have the police here been getting on your case?
No, not really. They’ve asked when I’m leaving, but they’ve been good. No hassles.
Did you go to college, Lee? What did you do for a living?
I studied anthropology up in Seattle where I’m from now. I was a fine artist. Look at this. (He holds up a lovely wood bead necklace from around his neck as proof.)
You doing anything special to get through this crisis we’re in?
Well, I hope to get some radiation for my cancer in Arcata.
No, I mean the COVID-19 virus.
Oh, that. I’ve heard about that. Nothing really.
Can I get you anything?
Yeah, a cup of coffee. I’ve got my Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli, and all I need is coffee to be able to move again. Maybe some orange Gatorade too. Then I’ll be set.
