Faces of West County: Lela Smith

Lela, who lives with her daughter and son-in-law in a household of four generations, was raking up some leaves under the watchful eye of a great-grandson when I came over to speak with her. “Oh good, now I can quit this raking” she says. It’s clear right off, that this 100-year-old woman, is a force to be reckoned with. We have a seat under an umbrella on the back deck.
Where and when were you born, Lela?
Fresno, California, March the 28th, 1920. That was down the road a ways.
So, what was your first ever memory?
I think it was on a ranch, or in a vineyard, and we had a tank house, and my mother was washing my hair. The chickens were running around loose, and one of them was making a very strange noise. My mother said, “There must be a snake somewhere nearby.” And sure enough, there was. She knew from the tone of the chicken. That’s my very first memory. I was either two or three.
Did you have electricity and indoor plumbing?
Yes we did then. Later on in my life we didn’t. In Yuma, Arizona, were we moved to, we didn’t have it. We moved there when I was nine years old. My father was to clear some land and plant a citrus orchard. That was out in the desert, nine miles from town.
Did you go to school there?
Yes, I went to a one room schoolhouse. It was brick and just below the mesa. Our one teacher taught all the grades. There were two of us in my fourth grade class, an Indian boy, and myself. We were the fourth grade!
It was wonderful. Many of our classes were outside. A girl who lived nearby used to come over and build a little fire in the stove every morning. It could get really cold in the desert.
What memories of the depression do you have?
I remember the depression vividly. The railroad came quite close to our house and we would watch train after train go by with men, women, families riding in the box cars. The cars were full. There were so many people headed west, but lots of people were also on the eastbound trains going back to Oklahoma and Arkansas after things didn’t work out for them. Nobody seemed to harass any of those people.
There were Hoovervilles, just like the homeless encampments today, but the ones now are so posh with tents. Then it was mostly cardboard.
There was alcohol being drunk, and this was during the prohibition, but no drugs like there is today
One thing I remember that was so sad about the depression is that when you’d cross the bridge from Yuma into California, there was always a bonfire of mattresses burning. The authorities would confiscate the migrants mattresses from them saying there was a risk of boll weevils. That was all people had to sleep on. The boll weevils ate cotton buds and flowers, and the mattresses were made of cotton. They said they were scared that there were boll weevil eggs in the mattresses, but they were just harassing those poor people. It was those people in old pickup trucks just like in The Grapes of Wrath. These were Okies and Arkies and they weren’t treated well. Immigrants were always given a bad time. Not unlike today. The attitude is the same.
Did you go to college?
For a year to San Jose State before the war. Then I studied at the Munson School for Private Secretaries.
Do you remember the first person you voted for president?
Oh yes! Roosevelt. Not his first term. Remember, women only got the vote the year I was born in 1920.
And who, after all the presidents you've voted for, is your favorite?
Oh that’s easy. Roosevelt. No doubt. Oh boy, we could sure use him now.
…I was a WAVE all through the war. In San Francisco. I worked as a civilian for a year, and then signed up during a weak moment and put on a uniform.
I’ve got vet benefits but never really needed them. But I’m a war-time veteran.
What did you do professionally?
I was a film editor for 40 years. My husband was in the business first, after the war. I started in the lab, and eventually made my way into editing.
Let’s jump to today. Do you know anyone with the COVID virus?
No. Not one person. But then I’ve been here on the property the whole time. I went down to the corner, by car, once, since late February. Otherwise, I haven’t been out at all. My family is very protective of me.
You stay busy around here, including tending to the chickens.
Oh yes. I’ve got 30 chickens and 6 ducks. Want some eggs? I’ve got plenty.
That’s okay. I’ve got some chickens too. Do you have any feelings about the recent demonstrations for police reform and addressing the racial issues we still have in our country?
Oh I think it’s long overdue. It’s been tried before, but always put off. I hope that this time they'll really do something.
So after a hundred years of being around, are you optimistic or pessimistic about where we’re headed?
Oh I’m very concerned, but mostly about the climate change. That tops everything. The other problems are temporary.
