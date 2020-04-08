Loring is often seen riding his bike through town with his copy of the New York Times, heading out for lunch and a break from his computer. Recently, though, he has been self-isolating.
Where and when were you born?
New York City, Mt. Sinai Hospital, 98th & 5th Ave., 2 a.m. on March 5, 1958.
Loring, you’re one of the only people I know who may have the COVID virus.
Maybe. I did have waves of a bunch of the classic symptoms, mild, but with escalating pain in my lungs. My physician arranged to have me tested. I got the test two days later on March 27, eight days ago. There was no problem getting it done, besides how far up my nose they had to swab me.
And? The results?
My physician told me they’re swamped and still don’t have any answer. I read that 30% of all results are false negatives, and anyone showing symptoms, should assume they have it.
Were you scared?
I was terrified. I worked on my will, cried with my family on Zoom. It was deeply upsetting. I don’t feel scared now. I spiked a fever and now feel so much better.
Where are you from?
I grew up in Greenwich Village. My father was an Austrian Jew who fled the Nazis in late ’38. My mother grew up in Queens. Her family were the only Jews in the neighborhood. I grew up during a very special time in New York … Though I escaped New York City, I never really got away.
When did you get here?
I got to Sebastopol in ’01, and now live under an amazing Sequoia tree that was planted by Luther Burbank.
Do you feel like you’re from here now?
I raised my kids here, so I suppose I’m from here. But I’m really from my parents. They were powerful people: humanists, communists, artists, very distrustful, wounded people … they gave me a very rich upbringing. But I had to escape their craziness. My mother always said she was as happy as her neurosis would allow. I’ve stretched the jacket but not thrown off the chains.
What are you most proud of?
Well, besides my boys, my code has orbited Jupiter on the Galileo probe! My parents taught me, as their parents taught them, that my job in the world was to be a mensch, do good, and that’s what I hope I’ve taught my kids.
Are you hopeful about how this whole thing is going turn out?
I’m worried that the people in power just want us to go back to our old consuming ways as the wage slaves we all have been. We’ll come out okay, but I’m struck at how eagerly we stopped everything, like we knew we were headed over a cliff. So maybe we’ll take something from this time out, and together make a change or two. I sure hope so.
UPDATE: Fourteen days after Loring Vogel was tested for COVID-19 at Quest Lab, his test came back negative. But Vogel still isn’t well and now his son, with whom he shares a home, is showing similar symptoms. The CDC puts the false negative rate for the coronavirus test at 20-30%.
