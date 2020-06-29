Last week, I looked for an African American person, or a person of color to interview. Later, I realized that there are scores of other people of color in our community. They are the Pacific Islanders, often from Fiji, who frequently work as hired care providers. A neighbor of mine is cared for by a group of Fijians, chief among them, a 79-year-old woman who is a ball of energy and strength and who laughs easily. Her name is Losalini.
Bula, Lo! (Bula is the very versatile Fijian word for hello, goodbye, gesundheit, l’chaim, and lots more.)
Where and when were you born, Lo?
June 1, 1941 in the town of Vunisea, Kadavu, Fiji.
How many kids and grandkids do you have?
I have four kids, three boys and a girl, more than 16 grandkids, and two great-grandkids! One son is in Fiji, and I have two kids in Australia and one in England. People really need to leave Fiji if they want to pursue a career.
And there are many people who leave after they retire, like teachers, lawyers, officers in the army, to become caregivers over here.
When did you last see your family?
Well, I was last in Fiji in 2007, but with the phones these days, I can see the family every day!
How big is Vunisea?
Oh, bigger than Sebastopol. It’s the government station for the Island of Kadavu. All the services are based there.
I went to a banquet/fundraiser in Santa Rosa a few months ago, thrown by people of Kadavu who live here. There were hundreds of Kadavuians there. The food and drink was fabulous.
Yes, we raised money for a new roof for the high school in Kadavu. We feel a deep connection with the island.
Is there much COVID on Fiji?
Very little. There are only three cases in the hospitals of Fiji right now. They take it very seriously there.
As you see it, what’s the biggest difference between Fijian society and American society?
Fiji is a much more open society. People are much more private here. We freely go in and out of our neighbors’ homes. Not like here.
Are there hired caregivers in Fiji who look after the sick and disabled?
Maybe now. But we usually care for our own family members.
Do you feel any of the racism here that is the subject of much recent discussion?
In almost 20 years of living here, I have personally had no problems, but I usually stay in the house and don’t go out much. It might be a problem for Black Americans, but not really for us older Fijians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.