Today, someone from the other corner came over to the corner I stand on, and engaged me in polite political conversation. With a few others, I stand on the northeast corner of Sebastopol’s main intersection, every Friday, with signs that speak to our liberal agenda. Michael often stands on the other corner, with the more conservative patriots. I was very appreciative of his agreeing to be the subject of today’s Faces column, as I’ve spent a few weeks looking for a citizen who would proudly speak about why he or she would be voting for President Donald Trump in the coming election.
Michael now lives in Cotati, but shows up regularly here in Sebastopol at the Friday political vigil. We sat on a bench together, Michael happy to rest his aching bunions.
Where and when were you born, Michael?
Bay City, Michigan, in 1952.
How did you get out here?
My dad got transferred to Colorado when I was still in Junior High, and about six years later, to Stockton. I came along.
What do, or did, you do professionally?
I’ve been very fortunate to have had a number of businesses all my life. I had a dry cleaning place up near Lucky’s, and a laundry on Keating near the Rite Aid. I’ve also been a lobbyist for gun rights, but that was volunteer work.
You sir, are just about the first person I’ve met, prepared to vote in November for our current president, and have that appear in print. Can you tell me three good reasons why you support him?
Sure. First off, he has cut 30,000 regulations from the Registry of Federal Regulations. Reason number two, there’s no question in my mind that he turned the economy around. And number three, he’s not a professional politician.
Some of those regulations may be outdated, but many of them are meant to protect us. Don’t you think the politicians who advance one new regulation or another, do it with good intent?
No. There’s no good intent in congress. They just want to keep the power they crave.
Do you believe that the climate is changing?
No. It’s not. Day to day, of course, but the bigger picture isn’t changing. The climate fascists are in control. It’s all about money and power.
Okay. I’m not here to argue. Let’s talk about you. Kids?
Yes. Three. Two daughters and a son. I love them all dearly.
You’re a vet, aren’t you?
Yes, ’71-’75, tail end of the Vietnam Era, U.S. Navy. I was a shooting instructor at a huge ammunition depot in Nevada.
Beyond politics, what are your hobbies, interests?
I like to go shooting, sailing, mixed martial arts and way back, I used to be a decent skier.
Are you worried that there’s going to be violence here whatever the outcome of the election?
Yes. They’re already showing us, in Seattle, how there’s going to be violence. The left is willfully splintering our country along racial lines. And I wouldn’t be surprised if on the right, the Three Percenters, or the Oath Keepers, won’t get violent if we lose and it’s obvious that it’s been a fraudulent election.
… I’ve been a faithful, thinking, Republican, since Goldwater. Heck, I didn’t even like Kennedy at age eight! The president is not all evil. I’m sorry that people don’t see the good he’s done.
Thank you for your honesty, and being so candid.
What? With my fascist, totalitarian ideology?
No, really. Thank you for helping me better understand where the right is coming from.
Anything for my country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.