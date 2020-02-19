Where were you born, Miguel?
Right here in Sonoma County, in 1996.
You’re an Analy grad. What’s up with school now?
I’m studying computer science at the JC, but I hope to transfer to a CSU. I’d be the first in my family to make it to a university.
You were born here, but your family came from Mexico. Did you speak Spanish as your first language?
Oh yeah. My family is very Mexican, culturally, but this is my only home.
Your parents are very hard working people. Did you appreciate that growing up?
I didn’t fully get it, because it’s the only thing I knew. My father used to pay me one dollar for doing really hard yard work, and would remind me that in Mexico that’s what people got for a full day of hard work. Today I have a lot of respect for the hard work he did.
You played football in Analy’s recent heyday. What sport are you into now?
I’m really into surfing and hiking. I’m at Doran or Salmon beaches two or three times a week. And I’m a pretty amazing ping-pong player too.
Interview and photo
by Steve Einstein
