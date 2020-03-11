Nancy is a neighbor who is often seen feeding her pigs, goats and other friends at her iconic little farm on Leland Street
Where and when were you born?
Santa Rosa in ’74. I only came to Sebastopol in 2013.
But your roots in Sebastopol go way back.
Oh yeah. My dad’s grandparents and even my great-great grandmother came to the states from Yugoslavia. My great grandfather was a draft dodger from the Austrian army. He didn’t want to fight in an Austrian war against Slavs. My great grandparents landed in Sebastopol in 1914. They bought land in Cunningham, south of Sebastopol, where a bunch of Slavs settled. It was called Ichyville because everyone had a name that ended in with an i-c-h.
You now live near the center of town on the last little farmlet. When did your family get to this spot here on Leland?
They bought the land in the ’30s. When my great uncles came back from WW2, each of them got a piece of the land. My grandfather got the land I’m on now and started building his home, one room at a time.
Nancy, are you living off the land now?
I can personally live off the land, but modern economic structures make it impossible to live off this alone.
You’re not just a farmer, you’re a trained actress as well.
Yes, I’m a performing artist, who teaches, directs, produces and acts.
You were fabulous in that recent Main Stage West production of “Body Awareness.” What’s next for you?
I’m in “Death of an Anarchist,” also at Main Stage, which opens on March 20. But my real joy is teaching drama at Gravenstein Elementary, not too far from Ichyville.
