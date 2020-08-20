Like me, you’re probably looking outside at that weird orangey light coming through the smoke right now, with flecks of ash drifting like snow in slow motion. I hope it goes well for all of us in the coming hours and days, and especially for our friends up near Armstrong Woods.
I approached the Ives Park playground yesterday and was happy to see a few other adults with their kids playing there. I have been reluctant to have my little grandkids scoot under the yellow caution tape that officially closes the space, but these other transgressors made it easier to go in. Seems like with face masks and 6-foot physical distancing, we are all making personal choices about what precautions we are embracing, and what we are ignoring. (A friend of mine is really trying us to call it “physical” distancing, not “social” distancing. She has encouraged the notion of “Physical Distancing/Social Solidarity!”) I’ve been thinking about how we are all going to embrace or reject that vaccine that is supposed to be coming down the line. Getting enough buy-in around the vaccine, may be even harder than inventing the damned thing.
I found a young woman at the playground, babysitting two mostly naked kids (we were in a nasty heat wave after all). She looked familiar.
“Are you Debbie’s daughter?” I asked.
“Yeah, it’s me Steve, Olivia!” … So this will be the second in a series of chats with 22-year-old women who have returned home because the COVID crisis has shut things down so much.
Where and when were you born, Olivia?
In some Santa Rosa hospital, on Sept. 2, 1997 … I grew up right here in Sebastopol. Went to Summerfield Waldorf, and then to Analy.
And then?
Then it was off to college in Santa Barbara for a while, and then to Spain, and then when my money ran out, I moved in with my grandma up in Seattle. Now, mostly because of COVID putting everything on hold, I’m back here where I started.
So, what are you thinking of doing when the coast is clear and we can get on with things?
I don’t really have any big plans, but I can’t wait to travel again. I’m thinking somewhere around Coast Rica. And meanwhile, I’m being a nanny and teaching horseback riding to save up some money.
…The silver lining to this COVID restriction, is that my world has really shrunk, and I’m forced to stay put. I’m finding that comforting. I’m spending more time with my mom, and that’s been a good thing.
Now that you’ve been out in the world a bit, is there something about life here in Sebastopol and the west county that you now appreciate?
Well, I certainly feel at home here, like I didn’t before. I’m more in touch with and appreciate the physical environment now. I feel a visceral connection to the plants and smells here. I was feeling really trapped in Seattle which felt so big. There’s so much less anxiety here.
So Olivia, if there was an FDA approved vaccine for the virus tomorrow, would you be getting it?
No. I just don’t feel it’s necessary. Not for me at least. I’d feel more at risk getting the vaccine, than not getting it. I’m scared that they’re going to require getting a vaccine to do things like get on a plane.
Okay. I really disagree, but we’re not here to argue. So, you’re not scared of COVID?
No. Not at all.
Are you going to vote in November?
Uhmmm (she’s thinking … yes.
Are your friends voting?
I think there are a lot of people I know who don’t see a point in it. I’m excited about voting third party. I’m trying to figure out if it will be the Green Party, or Libertarian.
That’s an interesting choice. A party that wants more regulation vs. one that wants less.
So, what’s your favorite place to hang out in around here?
The drive out to the ocean on Coleman Valley Road.
Duh! I should have said, “besides Coleman Valley”! What about a favorite place to eat?
The Gypsie Cafe. I love their chicken and waffles!
Great seeing you again, Olivia. Say hello to your mom for me.
Thank you for engaging our youth, but let's try to get them to think critically about the importance of their vote. There is no room for hemming or hawing.
