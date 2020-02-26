Renad is the friendly face behind the counter at King Falafel, and mother of four kids, ages 16 to 26.
Where and when were you born?
I was born in Amman, Jordan, in 1968 and have been here in the states for 29 years, all of them here in the Sebastopol area.
How’s business at King Falafel?
We’re very busy. But the new hotel will be great for our business and for everyone around here.
What’s the hardest part about serving people here in Sebastopol?
To be honest, they’re very strict about environmental issues. That’s not a problem for me, I like that, but they can be difficult.
Do you feel American?
Absolutely. The people of Sonoma County are welcoming, warm and understanding. I love it here. People really care.
You wear a hijab (headscarf). Has that been a problem?
In all these 29 years, maybe two or three times someone has said something unpleasant. So I’ve got to say it’s not a problem.
Where do you pray?
We have two mosques — one in Santa Rosa and one in Petaluma.
Have the mosques been equally welcomed?
Absolutely. You know, when the mosque in New Zealand was attacked and so many were killed, the support we got from other churches and places of worship was tremendous. We feel supported like anyone else.
— Interview and photo by Steve Einstein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.