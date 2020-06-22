We’re at a time when issues around race have again come to the forefront. I sought out an African-American friend and neighbor, Robert Evans, who is as gregarious and embracing, as he is black. He’s been a face around here for around 43 years.
Where and when were you born, Robert?
Outside of Boston, in 1962.
I was a foster child for the first part of my life, until I was ten or so. It wasn’t a good thing. Later I lived with my grandmother for three years.
Where was your family from?
Barbados. I’m first generation American. I still have tons of family there.
When did you get here to Sonoma County?
My birth mom took us out here to California, and eventually someone gave her a little cottage in Occidental. At 16, I moved over to a horse ranch nearby where some women lived in a collective called Mountain Wolf. No men lived there. It was up on Willow Creek Road. Eventually I was adopted by someone there… I went to El Molino for all four years. … I was a champion wrestler there.
When I moved here in ’77, my mom, brother and me were the only black people for about 10 miles. No wait, there was this guy named Charles who was up at Wheeler Ranch. And the Richardsons were in Graton. They were here before us. But there’s still hardly any of us out here.
How many kids do you have?
I have three biological, and five that I’ve raised.
What have you done for a living?
I’ve mostly been a carpenter
Juneteenth was just yesterday. Is that a holiday that means much to you?
For me it’s a day of reflection. It’s not a celebration for me. I’ve been observing it for more than ten years. But it’s not a time to party.
How often have you been pulled over for driving while black?
Oh my God, I’ve been pulled over so many times, I can’t count the times. And for nothing! Once a cop was actually driving in front of us, and he circled around and came up from behind and stopped me because my license plate light was out.
Do you think we’re actually at a moment as a nation, when we’ll actually see real change?
Yes, I do. This is a real moment and a real movement. And it’s more than just the Black Lives Matter community who gets it now. There’s real momentum this time. I feel it. … Let’s hope.
