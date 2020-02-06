Faces of West County is a new feature by Steve Einstein. This week's face of west county is Sammy Nasr.
Sammy,where and when were you born?
I was born in Nazareth, Palestine in 1946. I grew up in Lebanon, in a small town outside of Beirut.
How long have you lived around here?
Since ’91. That’s 29 years.
What would you like to see more or less of here in the west county?
More car-free streets and less trash on rural roads.
You’re a co-founder of Community Bikes. What do you want people to know about that?
It’s a popular nonprofit, volunteer-run, bike shop since 2003. A great place to fix your bike or buy a used bike. It’s at 4019 Sebastopol Rd. in Santa Rosa. I’m really proud of it.
