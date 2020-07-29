Steve came in from trying to fix his tractor, to talk about his long career in the funeral home/cemetery world. At the foot of his desk is his own tombstone, ready to roll. It says: Steve Lang 1950 – 2050. I asked him to shed some light onto what I think was a generous and heartfelt act of his, back in August of 1998. It’s something of a Black Lives Matter story, except that Steve isn’t sure how he feels about BLM. Turns out, that doesn’t seem to matter one way or the other.
Where and when were you born, Steve?
Salinas, California, 1950.
My father’s family was third generation Californian in Monterey. My father was in the Battan death march, and then a POW for four and a half years.
How did you get into the funeral business?
I had a friend in Fresno during elementary school, whose father was a real nice man, and who worked for a funeral home. I just figured that if Mr. Minor who was so nice, and did that, well then, so would I.
Did you go to college?
Yes, mortuary college. I’ve been doing this sort of thing since I was 18, so 52 years now.
How’d you get to Sebastopol?
I started in ’68 with Analy Funeral Chapel. I took over this cemetery in ’82 when I bought it from the Hayes estate, the family who used to own it. It’s 20 acres and another six that aren’t developed.
I’m grateful to be here at all. I got sick 10 years ago with that flesh-eating bacteria. I wasn’t supposed to make it. And here I am with 30 years to go! I guess it’s cuz I’m just ornery. (Steve laughs.)
You’ve got a few well-known people here.
Oh yeah. The earliest grave goes back to 1859. I’ve got descendants of the Donner party here. And you know Karen Valentine, who was an Analy grad, and starred in Room 222? Her family is here.
I think that you’ve got a real Black Lives Matter story here. I’m talking about the grave of Georgia Lee Moses. (Georgia was 12 years old when she was raped and murdered, not unlike Polly Klaas two years earlier. Polly lived in Petaluma, Georgia, in Roseland. One was white, one was black. Georgia was found 8 days after she disappeared, in a grove of trees near a highway off-ramp in Petaluma. Polly’s abduction and death, gained much national attention. Georgia’s very similar story, got little attention.)
Tell me about how Georgia got here.
I saw her story in the newspaper, and how her family didn’t have the money for a funeral. I figured she needed a respectful place to rest. I called the principal of her school, and asked him to ask Georgia’s family if they wouldn’t object if Georgia was buried here. I offered to have her here at no charge. I’m glad they agreed.
The coroner kept Georgia for about a year after she was found. I guess they needed to keep her investigation open. Burying her here got no attention at the time. It still doesn’t.
… I’ve given away a couple of other plots to needy families. I’m not sure that’s such a good thing to advertise. I’ve done a lot of babies for free.
Fifty-two years later, do you have any regrets going into this line of work?
I’d have to say so. I’d rather be a millionaire. (Steve laughs.) It’s been a good, if not profitable life. I’ve gotten the chance to serve a lot of good people.
(Tom Waits wrote a stirring song about Georgia Lee Moses, called Georgia Lee. It’s worth a listen.)
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-pty-pty_speedtest&hsimp=yhs-pty_speedtest&hspart=pty&p=Tom+Waits+You+tube+Georgia+Lee+link#id=1&vid=830898a61e8f9c7c3169cad8ed5ec00c&action=click
