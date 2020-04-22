Steve is the Steve of Steve’s Foreign Auto in Guerneville. He’s a hard-working, down-to-earth fixture in town.
Where are from, Steve?
I was born in Vallejo in 1955. I’ve got two brothers and both my parents, who still live in Vallejo. …We’ve lived up here at the river since ’78. That’s 42 years. It’s a beautiful area, but it’s too crowded now relative to how it was. It’s too touristy.
So what does the ace auto mechanic drive?
A ’96 Camry. Toyotas are still the most reliable.
Besides being a great mechanic, and a terribly honest guy, the shop is now only your part-time job, these past number of years.
That’s right. My wife, Mary, has had a long-term illness for more than 10 years, and I’m her primary caregiver. … We’re married almost 38 years. Caring for Mary is really my full-time job now. … It’s no fun for either of us, but that’s what you’re supposed to do. I took our vows seriously. If your word doesn’t mean anything, well then, what good are you?”
