This past summer, I sponsored Grandpa’s 40 Creek Challenge. The goal was for me and the grandkids to find and explore 40 different creeks. Well, we got to about 14, and will pick up the pace again after the first rains come. In Guerneville, we went to visit an old friend, in search of a good creek.
Susan Ament has a thick upper midwest accent, but has been up at the river since 1986. She now lives out near Guerneville School, in a house that backs up to Fife Creek (see the picture) with her husband Dan, and a really big dog. She has two kids who are both El Mo grads.
When and where were you born, Susan?
It was 1959, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. My folks have a farm just north of Kenosha.
Wow. Did the recent unrest in Kenosha have any special meaning for you?
I wasn’t surprised that it happened there. As you go farther south in Kenosha, it becomes more economically challenged. My family is very conservative, politically speaking, as are lots of people north of town. The attitudes of the more conservative thinking people, and the poverty of the more Black community, combined to create a tinderbox and an environment that was truly explosive.
There’s a lot of guns out there. My brother is a gun owner. We shoot clay pigeons whenever I go back to visit. He has guns because he has a feeling he needs to protect himself.
Do you feel that way?
No. It might be a conservative thing. I grew up with guns and rifles, but I’m glad we didn’t go that way.
So, you don’t own a gun?
No. And I don’t feel threatened. The gun itself triggers a feeling of danger in the world.
Do you go back to Kenosha much?
I try to. My parents are getting pretty old. I’ve wanted to go back for the harvest this year, but the corona crisis has freaked me out about flying back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin is being hit really badly by it. My folks still farm. They’ve got between 500 and 1,000 acres, I’m not sure how much, mostly in corn and soybeans. And my dad is 93 and still out there combining soybeans.
You live on the north side of Guerneville, going out towards Armstrong Woods. How long did you have to evacuate for during the last fire?
A week. We went to stay with family in Santa Rosa. I wasn’t going to fret about it too much. We found termites in our house just before the fire. I thought a good fire might get rid of them.
Have you ever thought about leaving because of the fires?
Not really. I don’t know anyone who has. Where we live, on the creek, it’s a flood that’s an equal threat. It gets awful messy around here after a good flood.
Susan, you’re now a retired nurse practitioner. Here’s a medical question I’m asking everyone, for which you may be an especially good person to listen to. If the FDA came out and approved a COVID vaccine tomorrow, would you go out and get it?
Tomorrow?!? (she laughs) Honestly … I’d get it. I still have a strong belief in our medical system. I trust the FDA. Now, I’ve been through some missteps in the use of drugs and treatments in my career. Like the use of estrogen to treat heart disease.
Really? That was a thing?
Yeah, can you believe it? Then a study debunked it. Then there was the COX-2 anti-inflammatory for arthritis and such, that studies have now shown to be harmful. I’m wary of drug cures, but I’m willing to give the vaccine a try if approved.
Are you anxious about the election?
Oh my God, yes. I expect there to be widespread unrest, no matter what the outcome.
In Guerneville?
No, not actually here. But I have empathy for those in places where I suspect there may be unrest. We have conservative and liberal pockets out here at the river, but we live together without a problem. But we’re a bit isolated out here. People are a bit more keep-to-themselves.
So, can the end of this election cycle come any sooner?
I’m so looking forward to not hearing about Trump every day. My happy delusion is that he’ll just go away, but I don’t think that that’s going to happen. He’ll contest the election all the way up to the Supreme Court. So yes, I can’t wait for it to end.
Besides the fires, and the election thing, and the current administration, are you enjoying retirement?
Oh yeah! My favorite time is riding my horse. I do it just about every other day. I’m training a young horse too. It’s a great source of pleasure. I’m not thinking about fires, or floods, or Trump or Biden. It’s just me and the horses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.