The purpose of this column is not to feature the shining stars, or our local movers and shakers, or the powerful and popular. It is a chance to shine some light on the plain old citizen, and find the light that shines out of them. The point being, that we are all exceptional, somehow.
On the other hand, Tui’s exceptionalism is apparent. He is not your common man, but let’s spend some time with him anyhow.
For years I was curious about that older, smiling, one-legged guy who often cruised around town in his yellow, electric, utility cart. Meeting him, and getting to know him, has been no disappointment. This man is another west county treasure.
Tui has three daughters and two grandkids, and lives with his wife Bonnie near Park Side School.
Where and When were you born, Tui?
Brooklyn, Bed-Stuy actually, in late 1944, towards the end of the war.
How did you get here?
I was born at a very young age … Oh, you mean Sebastopol? In a nutshell … it was very cramped. Okay, seriously, I’ll try.
I left Brooklyn in ’68 and went as far away as I could, and ended up on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
In Brooklyn, I had been working on a doctorate in psycho-pharmacology. I was ABD — All But Dissertation, when I heard the clarion call of hippiedom. I got arrested a bunch of times, protesting about Vietnam and civil rights issues. After taking over Brooklyn College, I ended up in jail with some guy who just got a nice car from his father. When we got out we decided to head to California, but then Bobby Kennedy got shot, so we changed course and headed to Canada instead.
So now you’re 24, and on Vancouver Island.
Right. I got to a beach on the west coast of the island, and with my backpack, just started walking north for days. At some point, a little puppy ran out from the bushes, and I’m petting him when his mother, an angry wolf, ran at me. Luckily, she was soon followed after by two California surfer dudes, who used terms like “out of sight” and “far out”, terms I hadn’t really heard before. Anyhow, they were living on the beach, and the wolf was their pet, and I joined them. I built my own home, like theirs, out of driftwood. I probably stayed about six months … and the rest is history.
There was a few years in a commune after the beach, and eventually I made my way down to Taos, New Mexico, and Ram Dass’ Lama Foundation.
Was he there? Did you get to know him?
He was there from time to time. Eventually I asked if there was anything I could do for him, like carry his suitcase someplace. He had noticed me leading Sufi dancing, Dances of Universal Peace, and he asked me if I would go to Florida to lead Sufi dancing at his workshops there. So of course, I did. Then, for about four years, I taught Sufi dancing wherever he was teaching workshops, all over the country.
So you didn’t end up in Florida for long.
Among others, there was Guatemala, Bali and later, California, where I met my first wife.
I worked and supported myself as a carpenter/cabinet maker for many years.
Okay, I get it. You have a remarkable backstory.
So, how did you lose your leg?
It was a bee. It got into the car that my then wife was driving in Taos, with our two youngest daughters in the back seat eating strawberries. She pulled the car over to get the bee out, and I was standing behind the car, reaching in to get some napkins to wipe off the kids faces. Just then, a woman in another car who had taken strong medication for her migraine headache, passed out, floored the gas and plowed right into me, smashing me against my own car.
I was 40, and was about to leave my body, though my wife was doing everything she could to keep me here. EMTs arrived and told my wife to move away, as they wanted to get to work on me. The story is just getting started, but you’ll have to read about it elsewhere.
Yikes. That’s a pretty good story. I’m glad you’re here to tell it, and at 75, you’re still teaching Sufi dancing.
Yup. I’ve only been doing it here in Sebastopol for the last 30 years! Before COVID we used to meet on the second Sunday of every month at the Teen Annex on Morris St. at 11 a.m. Hopefully, we will be starting up again soon.
Tui, in 2018 you were honored by being inscribed on the Sebastopol Living Peace Wall, together with some remarkable peacemakers. First of all, mazel tov! How do you relate to being on that wall?
A lot of people do good work in the world of peacemaking. They should all be honored. I was in awe of the other three honorees that year (Dolores Huerta, Daniel Ellsberg and Therese Mughannam). I was simply amazed to be included in their company.
Just a few more questions. This one I’m asking everyone. If the FDA approved of a COVID vaccine tomorrow, would you go out and get it?
First of all, I generally trust vaccines, but I don’t trust the politically driven haste unfolding right now. It’s insane. I will probably get it after it’s been vetted properly.
You were born into a Jewish family and Yiddishkeit (the essence of being Jewish) is clearly present. How do you relate to your Jewishness today?
Like Ram Dass once said, I’m only Jewish on my parent’s side. I identify more as being a universalist. Yet, you can take the kid out of Brooklyn, but you can’t take the Brooklyn out of the kid.
This is a remarkable time we are passing through these days. Are you feeling hopeful right now?
Yeah. There’s always hope.
“What’s the blood type of a pessimist? B-negative.”
And I’m not.
