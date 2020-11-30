It’s Thanksgiving in this truly exceptional year. We’re all trying to make the best of things, keeping a stiff upper lip, and remaining hopeful that better, saner, days are just ahead. And of course, we’re still mindful of how much we have to be grateful for. That gratitude includes so many remarkable people, who are no longer here with us.
We lost the other half of Wallie and Alby this past week, and it’s another huge loss. Alby, Wallie’s equally memorable husband, died earlier this year. He was one of the very early COVID deaths.
This is not meant as an obituary, or memorial, or biographical retelling of Wallie’s life. That will come later, from people who knew her far better than I. This is just one of the first public thank yous to a woman who touched so many of us.
Wallie (who was actually named Ethel, but in 30 years, I never heard anyone call her that) was born in May of 1933 in New York City, and died last week after a meaningful life.
She grew up in Brooklyn, and came out here for grad school at UCLA around 1955. Wallie eventually became a Child Development Specialist, helping kids and parents make sense of growing up. Somewhere along the way, she met Alby, and they had two sons, Larry and Jonathon.
Wallie and Alby moved to Guerneville in the mid ’80s and ran the Riverlane Resort for many years. They were huge contributors to the cultural essence of the area. They sang in The River Choir, acted in numerous stage productions, and were founders of The Russian River Jewish Community.
Wallie’s wit and warmth and whimsy, and her generosity of spirit, will be dearly missed.
As with so many others who have died this year, a celebration of Wallie and Albie’s lives will await a day we can safely gather. May it be soon.
And meanwhile, we are just grateful.
(1) comment
Short and sweet, like Wallie. Hopefully this paper will publish something much more extensive about the amazing Kasses sometime soon. They were a cornerstone of both artistic and political life on the lower River River and two dear human beings who leave a large space for the rest of us to fill.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.