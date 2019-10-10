Ramana Riviera and her Ensemble take us on a journey to the world of Fado, often described as Portuguese blues. Ramana has been described by The New York Times as “an American at the forefront of the Fado resurgence.” Her authentic style, brilliant musicality, and colorful heritage will be reflected in original compositions along with beautiful Fado pieces by Amalia Rodrigues—the legendary Fado singer from Portugal. Joining Ramana will be Brad Bivens on guitar, Leslie Thorne on bass and Stephen LaPorta on percussion.
Ticket Prices: Pre Sale: $15, Day of: $20 Student: $10, & Kids Under 10: Free
Where and when: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol
