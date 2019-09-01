It’s planting season! Enjoy the warm fall colors at the Laguna Environmental Center while learning about California native plants and shopping for new additions to your garden. California natives are optimal for saving water, attracting pollinators, creating habitat for wildlife, and adding a beautiful local touch to your landscape. The plants for sale are tended with love and care all year round by dedicated CNPS Milo Baker volunteers in our shared nursery at the Laguna Environmental Center. Once you’ve shopped at the plant sale, you can explore the picturesque grounds, visit our own native plant garden, and stop by Heron Hall for educational activities and displays. It will also be a great opportunity to see the new Heron Hall exhibit “A Watershed Event” by artist James R. Reynolds.
We are proud to offer this event in collaboration with our local partners. The Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society will be here selling native plants from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Buy a few to take home, thereby supporting our local California Native Plant Society chapter while nurturing local wildlife habitat in your own backyard.
When and where: Saturday, Oct. 12 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa
