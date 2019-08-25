Learn about the abundant wild foods of the fall! We will explore the CSHS garden for edibles & learn how to transform acorns into tasty food.
In the kitchen we will make and taste roasted bay nuts treats, cook with cattail pollen and more.
When and where: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6 to 9 p.m. at the California School of Herbal Studies, 9309 Hwy 116, Forestville
$55 - 45 sliding scale
