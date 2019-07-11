Ceres Chef John Littlewood shows you how to ferment your own vegetables for health, fun and flavor. Learn how to make water kefir, kraut and kimchi and how to incorporate them into everyday recipes. Enjoy samples from the class and take home recipes.
Chef Littlewood was educated at the California Culinary Academy and has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants in France, luxury hotels in the Caribbean and has also taught cooking in the California Gold Country. His work has been featured in Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines.
When and where: Wednesday, July 17, at 6 to 8 p.m. at Ceres Community Project, 7351 Bodega Ave, Sebastopol
