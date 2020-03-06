Join us for a deeper look into Ayurveda at a time when more and more people are looking for natural alternatives to health care. Understanding the basic principles of Ayurveda, can enhance all alternative practices because it is the science of life. Spend time with the film maker Gita Desai on Skype after the film.
When and where: Tuesday, April 7, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol
