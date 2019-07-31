The third of four exhibits of “The Fabric of West County”presented by The Legacy is now open at The Sebastopol Area Senior Center. It runs through September 19, 2019 and can be viewed M - F from 9:00 AM through 4:30 PM at 167 N. High Street in Sebastopol, CA. It features
- Bonnie Baclawski Braided Wool Rugs
- Sharon Cahn Wearable Costume Art, Quilts
- Franny Minervini-Zick Needle Art, Quilt
- Ann Parsons Felted and Knit Accessories, Dolls
- Keyaira Terry Woven Wall Hangings
On Aug. 14, there will be a reception at the Senior Center from 1:00 - 2:30 PM for the above currently exhibiting artists
