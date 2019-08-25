The First Annual Peacetown Celebration will be the day after the United Nation’s International Peace Day. Sept. 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Center. This FREE gather will bring together Peace Makers from many disciplines including care givers, poets, musicians, speakers, and singers all for the purpose of encouraging the discovery of Inner Peace and spreading that peace to the greater community. Local Reggae Band “Una Amor” will perform along with other peace troubadours.
Contact: Jim Corbett (jimcorbett22@comcast.net) if you would like to sponsor or participate.
