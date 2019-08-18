Welcome to our First Sunday Songwriter Series — a variety of music for you on the first Sunday of each month. So come on out, have a glass of wine on the terrace of the Annex and enjoy the music! Beer and wine are available for purchase.
Sept. 1: Whispering Light - Whispering Light consists of Native American Music Awards nominee Kevin Village-Stone (modern Native flautist, keyboardist, bassist, composer, and recording artist with seven CDs) and Lindy Day (classical, acoustic, and electric guitarist, saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist). Though each have released their own solo CDs, "One Tribe" being released in US/UK markets is their first collaboration CD.
Their music is catered to the venue and ranges from soothing backgrounds to smooth jazz – black tie ambience to rock/jazz/electronica fusion concerts. They are highly regarded by the winery and casino industries as outstanding musicians and performers.
Buy tickets HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.