Five Bridges Run

Join us for a series of social runs/jogs along some of our town’s nicest routes. Enjoy good company, explore routes you may not have tried before and be inspired by your fellow runners. All ages and paces welcome—whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or just starting out. Most runs will be 3 to 6 miles, with options to tailor them. Meet at Sebastopol’s downtown plaza, 6901 McKinley at Weeks Way, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 9 a.m. Our first run is a 4.5-mile easy, flat run out the Joe Rodota Trail, across the Laguna and back. Heavy rain cancels. Leader: Geoffrey Skinner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.