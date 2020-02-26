The Flatbed Music Festival will feature over 40 Sonoma-grown musicians on 10 intimate stages. By introducing top emerging musicians performing alongside seasoned recording artists, the Flatbed Music Festival will celebrate the diverse musical landscape that characterizes the Sonoma County sound.
The festival opens Thursday, June 4 with the David Luning Band headlining The Abbey at HopMonk Sebastopol. A Forestville native, David Luning, a singer/songwriter in the vein of John Prine, follows Katie Phillips, whose fearless voice opens a memorable evening of original Americana music on the festival’s main stage.
Friday night it’s guitarist Nina Gerber, who takes the stage at The Abbey joined by Chris Webster and Blame Sally’s Pam Delgado and Jeri Jones, while HopMonk’s celebrated stage yields on closing night to the deep roots of the Reggae band, Sol Horizon.
Throughout Friday and Saturday, Sonoma-grown musicians — from the theatrical and unpredictable The Crux to the Avant-rock band Magic in the Other to the earthy country-folk of Emily Lois — present a creative lineup on the stages in west county in free and ticketed shows. See full lineup below.
The festival is a project of Creative North Group in partnership with its fiscal sponsor, Play It Forward Music Foundation, all to inspire youth in music in our community. Seeded by a grant from Creative Sonoma, the Flatbed Music Festival is fueled by sponsors throughout the region including HopMonk Sebastopol, Gypsy Café, People’s Music and SPARC.
Early bird passes went on sale Friday, Feb. 28. General admission tickets go on sale Monday, March 30. For schedule and tickets, visit the website flatbedfestival.com or purchase at People’s Music, 122 Main St., Sebastopol, 707-823-7664.
— Submitted by the Flatbed Music Festival
