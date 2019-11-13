See the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag, broadcast live to Rialto Cinemas from London’s West End. Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. Showing at the Rialto Cinema Nov. 19 at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $26. The cinema is located at 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol.
