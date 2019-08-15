Flynn Creek Circus 2019

Flynn Creek Circus’ 2019 show, “Out of Hat” is  just a flimsy plot line built to deliver explosively entertaining acrobatics, aerial stunts and feats of skill that require decades of passionate dedication. See it at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave. Cost: $11 to $50. See times and buy tickets at flynncreekcircus.com.

