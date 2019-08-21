Dine on great reads at the Sebastopol Regional Library. This month’s selection is “As They Were,” by M.F.K. Fisher. The Foodie Book Club happens on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 7140 Bodega Ave.
