Readers can dine on great food and great reads at this free, monthly event. Grab a copy of each month’s selection at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. The book for February is Laurie Colwin's Home Cooking: A Writer in the Kitchen. This month's book club happens on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
