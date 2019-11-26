The 140-year old Church of Christ in Forestville caught fire early Monday morning, as gusty winds shook the town. The Forestville Fire Department was dispatched to the scene around 6:10 a.m. They put out the blaze, but not before it destroyed much of the historic building.
