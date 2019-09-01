Led by Parisian born singer Mimi Pirard, this exciting Sonoma County-based ensemble authentically recreates the moody, evocative sound of the Paris cafe scene of the mid 1900s, music made famous by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Trenet, Django Reinhardt and other iconic performers of the era.
This music has retained it's power to enchant and transport audiences, and SonoMusette taps into that nostalgia with artistry in both vocals and instrumentation. SonoMusette's renditions of these timeless French classics provide a freshness and excitement that is contemporary, yet faithful to the spirit and tradition of the original versions. Few singers are capable of doing justice to Piaf and Brel, and even fewer can match Mimi Pirards mesmerizing interpretation and delivery. The band features: Mimi Pirard vocals; Robert Lunceford accordion; Jan Martinelli ‐ piano & bass; Isaac Vandeveer ‐ guitar & bass, and Richard Andrews drums. www.sonomusette.com
Fine refreshments including wine and beer available. Art gallery open for viewing during events.
Tickets: $20 advance/$23 at the door at www.occidentalcenterforthearts.org.
OCA is accessible to people with disabilities.
When and where: Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental
