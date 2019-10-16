Great book and DVD bargains: Come to the Friends of the Sebastopol Library Fall Book Sale on Oct. 23 through 26 at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Peruse donated used books, DVDs, CDs, records, videos, collectibles, sheet music, etc. in good condition. Most books are bargain-priced at $1, even the newest fiction. This sale includes children’s and young adult books (most at 25 to 50 cents).
The sale is open to all including dealers. The only rule: courteous behavior is expected due to the crowded conditions of our venue.
Wed. Oct. 23, 5 to 8 p.m.
Thurs. Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fri. Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. is half price day.
Sat. Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 a bag day. We provide the bag and you get extreme bargains.
— Submitted by Friends of the Sebastopol Library
