Geoffrey Brian Zenio, a beautiful son, brother, uncle, and brother-in-law has passed away at age 51, on December 19, 2019 in Sebastopol, CA. Geoffrey was born in Buffalo, NY on September 20, 1968, to Barbara Manthei of Buffalo, NY, and Gerald Zenio, of Omaha, NE.
Geoff moved to Sonoma County with his Family to Occidental at age 8, and in later life, resided in Sebastopol. His beloved past times were coaching and playing soccer, often with the Ziemer Brothers, that he considered Family. His passions were learning historical facts and trivia, and was soaking up knowledge daily.
Geoff's most memorable trait was how he could light up a room with laughter through his quick wit and jokes.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Zenio (of Sebastopol), his sisters, Jill Zenio-Palmer (Robert, town Windsor), and Tantra Johns-White (Sam, town St.Helena), his Nephew Cameron Palmer, as well as all of his comrades in Sebastopol. Geoff, thank you for the laughter, we will always carry it with us our hearts.
