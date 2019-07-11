Learn how to perform a mini-monologue at the Sebastopol Regional Library on Monday, July 15. At various activity stations kids will learn how to get into character with costumes, makeup, sound effects and more. The event is free and goes from 11 a.m. to noon at the library at 7140 Bodega Ave.

Getting into character

