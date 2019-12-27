Extended coding class for 7th-12th-grade girls, to use computer science to impact their community and to build skills to help close the gender gap in technology. Space is limited to 20 participants, and participants are expected to attend all sessions. Currently offered at the Sebastopol Library.
This class runs from Jan. 8 to April 22.
Please contact Rosalie Abbott at the Sebastopol Regional Library for more information and to register: sebastopol@sonomalibrary.org
When and where: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Sebastopol Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol
