Girls who code

Coding Club for Girls in 7th - 12th grades: Be brave & learn somthing new!

"Computing skills are a critical path to security and prosperity in today’s job market, Computing is where the jobs are — and where they will be in the future, but fewer than 1 in 5 computer science graduates are women." The club is facilitated by a fabulous female software engineer who ventures all the way to Sebastopol from San Francisco each week to work with our young women on creative coding projects. Students must attend all sessions!

Please contact Rosalie (rabbott@sonomalibrary.org) with questions!

Our new session will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.

This is an ongoing, weekly program:

Wednesday, January 22

Wednesday, January 29

Wednesday, February 5

Wednesday, February 12

Wednesday, February 19

Wednesday, February 26

Wednesday, March 4

Wednesday, March 11

Wednesday, March 18

Wednesday, March 25

Wednesday, April 1

Wednesday, April 8

Wednesday, April 15

Wednesday, April 22

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.