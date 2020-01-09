Coding Club for Girls in 7th - 12th grades: Be brave & learn somthing new!
"Computing skills are a critical path to security and prosperity in today’s job market, Computing is where the jobs are — and where they will be in the future, but fewer than 1 in 5 computer science graduates are women." The club is facilitated by a fabulous female software engineer who ventures all the way to Sebastopol from San Francisco each week to work with our young women on creative coding projects. Students must attend all sessions!
Please contact Rosalie (rabbott@sonomalibrary.org) with questions!
Our new session will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.
This is an ongoing, weekly program:
Wednesday, January 22
Wednesday, January 29
Wednesday, February 5
Wednesday, February 12
Wednesday, February 19
Wednesday, February 26
Wednesday, March 4
Wednesday, March 11
Wednesday, March 18
Wednesday, March 25
Wednesday, April 1
Wednesday, April 8
Wednesday, April 15
Wednesday, April 22
